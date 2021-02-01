Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) After Its Full-Year Report

Last week, you might have seen that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.1% to US$54.46 in the past week. Pentair reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$3.0b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.13, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Pentair after the latest results. NYSE:PNR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

After the latest results, the 17 analysts covering Pentair are now predicting revenues of US$3.16b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 19% to US$2.55. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.58 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$60.29. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pentair at US$68.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Pentair's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.7%, well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.6% next year. Although Pentair's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$60.29, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Pentair going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pentair you should know about.

