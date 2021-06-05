Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) After Its First-Quarter Report

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$64m beating forecasts by 2.6%. Statutory losses of US$0.27 per share were 2.6% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:PD Earnings and Revenue Growth June 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from PagerDuty's nine analysts is for revenues of US$270.4m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 34% to US$0.65. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$267.1m and losses of US$0.79 per share in 2022. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a cut to losses per share in particular.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$50.33, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic PagerDuty analyst has a price target of US$59.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$35.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of PagerDuty'shistorical trends, as the 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 27% annual revenue growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 14% per year. So although PagerDuty is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple PagerDuty analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for PagerDuty you should be aware of.

