Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) After Its Third-Quarter Report

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$585m leading estimates by 3.2%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.04 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:MRC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from MRC Global's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$2.40b in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 13% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 86% to US$0.55. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.40b and losses of US$0.56 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$6.78, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on MRC Global, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$8.00 and the most bearish at US$5.25 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 3.2% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 13% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect MRC Global to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that MRC Global's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$6.78, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on MRC Global. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple MRC Global analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MRC Global that you should be aware of.

