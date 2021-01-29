Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) After Its Full-Year Report

Last week, you might have seen that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.1% to US$16.05 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$874m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Marten Transport surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.84 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:MRTN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Marten Transport are now predicting revenues of US$950.2m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 8.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 18% to US$0.99. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$944.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.94 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$19.83, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Marten Transport at US$21.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.50. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Marten Transport is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Marten Transport's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.7% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.6%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 9.4% per year. Marten Transport is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Marten Transport following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$19.83, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Marten Transport going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Marten Transport Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

