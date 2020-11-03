Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) After Its Third-Quarter Report

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$147m beating forecasts by 9.4%. Statutory losses of US$0.41 per share were 9.4% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:LBRT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Liberty Oilfield Services from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.71b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 55% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 37% to US$0.69. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.94b and US$0.97 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$9.32, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite adjustments to both revenue and earnings estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Liberty Oilfield Services, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.50 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Liberty Oilfield Services' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 55% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 24% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Liberty Oilfield Services to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Liberty Oilfield Services' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$9.32, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Liberty Oilfield Services going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Liberty Oilfield Services you should know about.

