Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) After Its Annual Report

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.5% to US$139 in the week after its latest full-year results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$4.1b coming in 2.1% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$4.98, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:LSTR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Landstar System's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$4.69b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 32% to US$6.58. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.51b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.32 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$142, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Landstar System analyst has a price target of US$170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$83.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Landstar System's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Landstar System is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Landstar System following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$142, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Landstar System going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Landstar System's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

