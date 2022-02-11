Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) After Its Full-Year Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$0.78 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$17b came in 5.0% ahead of analyst predictions. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:KMI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

After the latest results, the consensus from Kinder Morgan's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$14.0b in 2022, which would reflect a chunky 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 38% to US$1.08. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.08 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$19.05. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kinder Morgan at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 15% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.8% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Kinder Morgan is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$19.05, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Kinder Morgan going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Kinder Morgan (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

