Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) After Its Third-Quarter Report

It's been a good week for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 7.9% to US$9.39. Revenues beat expectations, with US$90m in sales being 12% above estimates. The company still lost US$0.06 per share, tracking roughly in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:INSG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Inseego's six analysts is for revenues of US$364.4m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Inseego forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.005 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$362.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.03 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a large cut to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$13.17, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Inseego at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.50. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Inseego's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.2%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Inseego to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Inseego going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Inseego that you should be aware of.

