Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) After Its Second-Quarter Report

It's been a good week for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 3.4% to US$63.17. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$12m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.75. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:INDT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from INDUS Realty Trust's five analysts is for revenues of US$48.6m in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 3.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 96% to US$0.07 in the same period. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$48.1m and losses of US$0.13 per share in 2022. Although we saw no serious change to the revenue outlook, the analysts have definitely increased their earnings estimates, estimating a profit next year, compared to previous forecasts of a loss. So it seems like the consensus has become substantially more bullish on INDUS Realty Trust.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$76.29, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic INDUS Realty Trust analyst has a price target of US$91.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$65.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting INDUS Realty Trust's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.9% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that INDUS Realty Trust is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting INDUS Realty Trust to become profitable next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$76.29, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for INDUS Realty Trust going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - INDUS Realty Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

