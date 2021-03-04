Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) After Its Full-Year Report

A week ago, ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) came out with a strong set of full-year numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$132m exceeding analyst forecasts by 52%, and statutory losses of US$0.25 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:IMGN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from ImmunoGen's ten analysts is for revenues of US$70.7m in 2021, which would reflect a painful 47% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.77 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$70.7m and losses of US$0.77 per share in 2021.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$10.06, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic ImmunoGen analyst has a price target of US$17.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ImmunoGen's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 47% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - ImmunoGen is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that ImmunoGen's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple ImmunoGen analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - ImmunoGen has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

