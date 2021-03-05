Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) After Its Yearly Report

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$94m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.17 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:GMRE Earnings and Revenue Growth March 5th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Global Medical REIT are now predicting revenues of US$116.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Global Medical REIT is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.24 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$116.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.19 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$15.69, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Global Medical REIT at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Global Medical REIT is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Global Medical REIT's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 24% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 47% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.8% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Global Medical REIT is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Global Medical REIT's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.69, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Global Medical REIT. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Global Medical REIT going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Global Medical REIT you should be aware of.

