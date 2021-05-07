Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) After Its First-Quarter Report

It's been a sad week for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$76.55 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. Revenues of US$11m beat estimates by a substantial 33% margin. Fate Therapeutics also reported a statutory loss of US$0.44 per share, which was roughly in line with what the analysts predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:FATE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 15 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$27.5m in 2021, which would reflect a painful 31% reduction in Fate Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 13% from last year to US$1.85. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$27.2m and losses of US$1.82 per share in 2021.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$113, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Fate Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$145 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$88.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 40% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 49% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Fate Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Fate Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Fate Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Fate Therapeutics that we have uncovered.

