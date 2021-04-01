Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) After Its Second-Quarter Report

Shareholders might have noticed that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.0% to US$309 in the past week. Revenues of US$392m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$2.50, missing estimates by 3.1%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:FDS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 1st 2021

Following the latest results, FactSet Research Systems' 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.58b in 2021. This would be an okay 2.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$10.35, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.58b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.38 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$304, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values FactSet Research Systems at US$351 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$260. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that FactSet Research Systems is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that FactSet Research Systems' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 5.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.2% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while FactSet Research Systems' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$304, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple FactSet Research Systems analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for FactSet Research Systems that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.