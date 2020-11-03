Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) After Its Third-Quarter Report

Shareholders might have noticed that Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.2% to US$32.62 in the past week. Revenues of US$46b came in a modest 4.5% below forecasts. Statutory losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share loss of US$0.15 coming in a substantial 42% smaller than what the analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:XOM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Exxon Mobil from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$215.5b in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 41% to US$1.09. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$215.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.17 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$45.61, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Exxon Mobil at US$74.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$33.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Exxon Mobil's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Exxon Mobil is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Exxon Mobil has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

