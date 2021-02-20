Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) After Its Annual Report

It's been a mediocre week for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shareholders, with the stock dropping 18% to US$103 in the week since its latest full-year results. Emergent BioSolutions reported US$1.6b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.67 beat expectations, being 2.7% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:EBS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Emergent BioSolutions' five analysts is for revenues of US$2.01b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 29% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 53% to US$8.86. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.86 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$112, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Emergent BioSolutions at US$125 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$86.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 29%, in line with its 25% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 21% next year. So although Emergent BioSolutions is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Emergent BioSolutions analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Emergent BioSolutions (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

