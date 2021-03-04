Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) After Its Yearly Report

It's been a good week for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 3.0% to US$102. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$26b and statutory earnings per share of US$5.65 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Dollar Tree is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:DLTR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 5th 2021

After the latest results, the 24 analysts covering Dollar Tree are now predicting revenues of US$26.3b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a modest 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 8.6% to US$6.17. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$26.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.23 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$120, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Dollar Tree analyst has a price target of US$135 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$95.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Dollar Tree's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 6.2% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Dollar Tree.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Dollar Tree analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Dollar Tree , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.