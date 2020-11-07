Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) After Its Third-Quarter Report

It's been a good week for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 6.0% to US$7.02. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$18m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with CytomX Therapeutics losing US$0.32 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CTMX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the eight analysts covering CytomX Therapeutics provided consensus estimates of US$71.5m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a chunky 16% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.00 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$71.2m and US$1.88 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on CytomX Therapeutics after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target held steady at US$12.56, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic CytomX Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$18.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 16%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 36% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - CytomX Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that CytomX Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$12.56, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for CytomX Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that CytomX Therapeutics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.