Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) After Its First-Quarter Report

It's been a pretty great week for Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$69.42 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 3.2% short of analyst estimates at US$319m, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.41, 26% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Cubic after the latest results. NYSE:CUB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cubic's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.56b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 6.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 745% to US$0.90. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.03 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$68.33, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Cubic analyst has a price target of US$71.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$64.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Cubic is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Cubic's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.1% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 8.1% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Cubic is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Cubic. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Cubic's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cubic going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Cubic is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

