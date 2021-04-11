Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) After Its Third-Quarter Report

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.9% to US$36.19 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. Conagra Brands reported US$2.8b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.58 beat expectations, being 2.2% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CAG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 11th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Conagra Brands' 14 analysts is for revenues of US$10.9b in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 7.4% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 9.0% to US$2.66. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$10.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.55 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$38.71, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Conagra Brands at US$44.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$34.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.0% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 7.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Conagra Brands is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Conagra Brands following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Conagra Brands. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Conagra Brands analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Conagra Brands that you need to be mindful of.

