Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) After Its First-Quarter Report

Shareholders of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to US$41.40 following its latest first-quarter results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$12b and statutory earnings per share of US$0.51 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Cisco Systems is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CSCO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Cisco Systems' 22 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$48.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.44, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$48.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.49 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$49.14. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Cisco Systems analyst has a price target of US$65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$36.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Cisco Systems' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 1.2% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 4.3% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Cisco Systems is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Cisco Systems going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Cisco Systems Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

