Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) After Its Third-Quarter Report

There's been a major selloff in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with the stock down 23% to US$12.64. It looks like weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$200m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share (statutory) loss of US$0.09 being 56% smaller than what the analysts had presumed. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:BE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bloom Energy from seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.03b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 37% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 64% to US$0.61. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.07b and losses of US$0.47 per share in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$18.00, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Bloom Energy analyst has a price target of US$24.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bloom Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Bloom Energy'shistorical trends, as next year's 37% revenue growth is roughly in line with 34% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that Bloom Energy is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Bloom Energy. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Bloom Energy's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Bloom Energy analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bloom Energy you should know about.

