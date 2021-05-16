Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) After Its First-Quarter Report

A week ago, BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 4.2% better than analyst forecasts at US$17m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.03 per share, were 4.2% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:BLFS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from BioLife Solutions' eight analysts is for revenues of US$110.4m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 109% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 93% to US$0.05. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$105.6m and losses of US$0.039 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a very substantial increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$56.43, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BioLife Solutions at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting BioLife Solutions' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 168% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 41% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect BioLife Solutions to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for BioLife Solutions going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for BioLife Solutions (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

