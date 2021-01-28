Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) After Its Full-Year Report

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$8.6b arriving 2.4% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$3.91, 3.1% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:APH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Following the latest results, Amphenol's 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$9.13b in 2021. This would be a credible 6.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 6.6% to US$4.31. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.31 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$139, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Amphenol analyst has a price target of US$157 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$105. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Amphenol's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.7% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Amphenol's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Amphenol. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Amphenol going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Amphenol has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

