Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) After Its Yearly Report

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues came in 3.2% below expectations, at US$5.8b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$3.50 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:AEE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Ameren's eight analysts is for revenues of US$6.32b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 6.5% to US$3.76. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.77 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$85.77, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Ameren, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$95.00 and the most bearish at US$77.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Ameren is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Ameren's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 9.0%, well above its historical decline of 0.8% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.1% per year. So it looks like Ameren is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$85.77, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ameren going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ameren , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

