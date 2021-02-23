Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) After Its Yearly Report

It's been a good week for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 9.8% to US$46.80. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$2.0b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Air Lease surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$4.39 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:AL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Air Lease's eight analysts is for revenues of US$2.27b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 7.0% to US$4.72. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.28b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.79 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$51.56, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Air Lease at US$58.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Air Lease'shistorical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 11% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.9% next year. So although Air Lease is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$51.56, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Air Lease analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Air Lease has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

