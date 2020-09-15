Analyst ‘Cautiously Bullish’ on Bitcoin but Says Equity Sell-Off Still a Threat

Bitcoin (BTC) has crossed into bullish territory, but prices remain vulnerable to potential sell-off in stocks, an analyst believes.

The leading cryptocurrency jumped above $10,700 on Monday, confirming an upside break of 10-day-long price consolidation.

While the breakout has exposed resistances at $11,00â$11,200, Matthew Dibb, co-founder and COO of Stack Funds, said itâs too early to call an end of the price pullback from August highs above $12,400.

âPrevious sell-offs have been exacerbated by risk-off momentum in stocks, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq index,â Dibb told CoinDesk. âWe remain cautiously bullish this week.â

Bitcoinâs decline from $12,000 to $10,000 seen in the first week of September was also accompanied by a 10% drop in U.S. tech stocks.

Analysts at investment banking giant Goldman Sachs say the U.S. stock market sell-off is nearing an end.

However, Joel Kruger, a strategist at LMAX Exchange, believes stocks are going to have a hard time rallying, leaving the door open for a bitcoin price pullback to the $6,000â$8,000 range.

âBitcoin needs to clear the 2019 high of $13,800 to force me to rethink my bearish bias,â Kruger told CoinDesk.

Meanwhile, Stackâs Dibb is also keeping an eye on the action in the foreign exchange markets.

âWe are paying close attention to the USD trade flow and any further rotation to reserve currencies [like the U.S. dollar] that may signal macro hedging,â he said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenbackâs value against major fiat currencies, has come under pressure this week, propelling hard assets like bitcoin and gold higher.

Bitcoin has developed a relatively strong negative correlation with the dollar index this quarter.

The cryptocurrency is currently trading near $10,870 at press time, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.

From a technical analysis standpoint, the immediate bias will remain bullish as long as prices hold above $10,500.

However, $11,200, which acted as strong support in August, may now prove a tough nut to crack, according to Patrick Heusser, a senior cryptocurrency trader at Zurich-based Crypto Broker AG.

