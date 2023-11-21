News & Insights

World Markets

Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine 2023 grain harvest forecast to 54.7 mln T

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON MURAVIOV

November 21, 2023 — 02:31 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Agriculture consultancy APK-Inform increased its 2023 Ukraine grain harvest forecast to 54.7 million metric tons from the previous 53.4 million tons due to a better yield.

The consultancy increased its forecast for the corn harvest to 26 million tons from 24.8 million tons a month earlier.

APK-Inform said Ukraine could export 34.7 million tons of grain in the 2023/24 July-June season, including 13 million tons of wheat and 19 million tons of corn.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.