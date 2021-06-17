Analyst APK-Inform cuts Ukraine 2021 wheat crop forecast

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Thursday reduced its forecast for Ukraine's 2021 wheat crop to 27.264 million tonnes from the previously expected 27.622 million tonnes but kept its export outlook unchanged at 19.75 million tonnes.

The consultancy's report said it had also increased its forecast for the 2021 corn harvest to 36.179 million tonnes from 35.705 million tonnes.

