Analyst APK-Inform boosts Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

Analyst APK-Inform on Tuesday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest.

The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 48.3 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17.1 million tonnes of wheat and 25.2 million tonnes of corn.

APK-Inform said 2022/23 exports could also rise to 39.4 million tonnes versus the previous outlook of 33.2 million tonnes.

