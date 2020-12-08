Markets
RCL

Analyst: Royal Caribbean Will Have the Best Cruise Stock Rebound Performance

Contributor
Rhian Hunt The Motley Fool
Published

Among the cruise ship stocks bruised by COVID-19's no-sail orders, Royal Caribbean is the one with the potentially best recovery prospects, according to UBS research published today. All major cruise stocks suffered greatly from the pandemic, but the analyst firm says Royal Caribbean's fundamentals make it the cream of the crop, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings narrowly edges out Carnival as the sector's "ugly duckling."

Robin Farley of UBS lays out the case mathematically using the cruise lines' enterprise value (EV) and stock dilution created by issuing new shares to supply liquidity. She calculates how much value each company's stock loses from dilution, assuming its overall EV returned to its pre-COVID-19 level (negatives in parentheses):

Cruise Line Issued Shares Share Rebound Price Relative to Pre-COVID
Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) 24% (28%)
Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) 67% (49%)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) 104% (53%)

Cruise ships docked in the Bahamas on an idyllic day.

Image source: Getty Images.

Based on metrics from Yahoo! Finance, the research note implies that if EV recovered to pre-pandemic levels, share dilution would cause Royal Caribbean to trade at approximately $95, Carnival at $26 to $36, and Norwegian at $28 -- even after a full industry recovery.

Only a considerable boost in underlying enterprise value would allow a return to stable pre-coronavirus peaks, UBS said.

The stocks are already trading close to these levels on COVID-19 vaccine news. With Royal Caribbean now experimenting with its first limited Singapore cruises, a couple of years will reveal whether the cruise lines can grow beyond UBS' projections or become millionaire-makers. Since investor sentiment boosts share value, the stocks will probably beat UBS' thresholds, but the figures illustrate a rebound to record peaks is unlikely.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Caribbean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL CCL CUK NCLH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular