Analyst: Lululemon Could Have a 26% Upside

While its share value has nosed down slightly today, lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) got a longer-term thumbs-up from a J.P. Morgan analyst on Monday in the form of a price target predicting a nearly 26% upside for the stock. As reported by The Street, the bank continues to rate Lululemon as overweight, while hiking its price target to $415, one of the most optimistic figures currently assigned to the apparel company by Wall Street analysts.

While the outlook on the athleisure clothing seller is generally bullish, J.P. Morgan's Matthew Boss sees a market landscape loaded with opportunities for Lululemon's expansion. Some of the areas where he believes Lululemon can achieve its growth to a brand worth over $5 billion include rapid acceleration of menswear sales, energetic e-commerce expansion, the potential for more personal-care products, and "significant untapped International presence."

Image source: Getty Images.

Boss also quotes specific metrics supporting his positive case. These include Lululemon's revenue growth topping the company's guidance with a recent 12.4% jump, along with selling, general, and administrative expenses ratcheting upward 24%. He also highlighted "mid-September top-line acceleration (with momentum sustained in October)."

While Lululemon currently holds a commanding position in the casual athletic market, it may have a significant challenger by next March. By that point, Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) plans to have its upscale FLX private label brand rolled out to store shelves, looking to win a piece of the athleisure pie. Other competitors are also emerging rapidly, with Lululemon banking on branching out not only to new product lines but also personal fitness.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.