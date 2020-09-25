Analyst: Cruise Ship Stocks at 'Inflection Point,' Carnival Pegged to Surge 126%

The cruise ship industry has sunk so low one analyst believes it's ready for a turnaround.

Although Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix admits her call may be a bit early, considering many of the cruise lines have pushed their return to the high seas into 2021, she believes the Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), Norwegian Cruise Line HoldingsÂ (NYSE: NCLH), and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (NYSE: RCL) stocks offer the best risk-reward ratio in the U.S. leisure sector today.

Thefly.com reports Hendrix upgraded her price targets on all three stocks, telling investors in a note she believes the industry is at an "inflection point," and none should benefit more than Carnival, which should surge ahead 126% to $31 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Any port in a storm

The cruise industry was absolutely wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic after all cruises were canceled. While the companies have attempted to gauge their return to calmer waters, Hendrix sees the real catalyst for a comeback coming in the next few days when the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention updates its Sept. 30 no-sail date.

Although she says she thinks there is high probability the CDC will extend the sailing ban, she also believes the industry will be offered a light at the end of the tunnel, which would be a positive influence on its businesses and stocks.

Beyond Carnival's massive upgrade, Hendrix also has a positive outlook for the other names in the travel transportation industry. She has a $26-per-share price target on Norwegian, 78% above its $14.63 closing price yesterday, but she sees more modest upside to Royal Caribbean's stock with a price target of $68 per share, 13% above its $59.97-per-share closing price.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.