Analyst: Canopy Growth Will Drop 38% to $27

Investors might be high on marijuana stocks these days, but a notable analyst isn't exactly bullish on one of the top names in the sector.

On Friday, Piper Sandler's Michael Lavery cut his recommendation on industry bellwether Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) from overweight to neutral. He is maintaining his price target of $27 per share, meaning that he believes the stock could fall by nearly 40% from its current level.

Image source: Getty Images.

Lavery pointed out that Canopy Growth has risen by 215% since October, a rise that's due to the likelihood that marijuana will soon be legalized throughout the U.S. He tempered enthusiasm for that prospect, opining that such a change in status is still two to four years away. Many marijuana investors, cheered by recent pronouncements from powerful senators, believe it could occur this year.

Although Canopy Growth is based in Canada, it has struck deals to purchase stakes in U.S.-based Acreage Holdings and Canadian peer TerrAscend (which has operations in New Jersey and California). These deals, however, are contingent upon the U.S. changing the legal status of marijuana.

Meanwhile, the prognosticator pointed out that Canopy Growth shares trade at 21 times the company's estimated full-year 2022 sales, making the company extremely pricey on that basis. He does not feel the company's fundamentals justify such a lofty figure.

Investors will get a glimpse of how accurate Lavery's moves are on Tuesday, when Canopy Growth reports its third quarter of fiscal 2021 results before the market open.

Some are likely expecting the company to post encouraging numbers. On Monday, Canopy Growth stock closed 2.2% higher, eclipsing the 0.7% increase of the S&P 500 index.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.