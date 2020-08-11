Analyst: Amazon Web Services Data Shows Huge Gains for AMD Chips

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) seems to keep gaining on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in crucial areas. One analyst reports that the chipmaker has doubled the presence of its Zen 2 Rome processors on Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) massive data centers.

DA Davidson analyst Ben Wilson says he found the more advanced progeny of AMD's Epyc processor on Amazon Web Services in 14 regions, double the seven regions he previously counted. As Rome only became available two months ago, the "rapid buildout" of the processor provides a substantial boost to AMD's data center business.

Image source: Getty Images.

A processor gladiator

Tech companies that had originally been timid about switching away from Intel's Xeon CPU's have begun adopting AMD's offerings in greater numbers. The biggest data center operators, such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, and Microsoft, have all installed versions of AMD's Epyc processors.

Introduced just two years ago, the Epyc processor has become a key component of AMD's success. During the chipmaker's second quarter earnings conference call two weeks ago, president and CEO Lisa Su said she believes "Rome is going to continue to be a strong driver of our growth into the second half of this year as well as next year."

And just as Rome was the natural progression from the original Epyc processor, code-named Naples, AMD says it is still on track to deliver Milan later this year, the next-gen server processor using its Zen 3 "7nm+" architecture.

AMD continues to take market share from Intel in the server processor market. As Su noted, the chipmaker hit its goal to reach double-digit market share in the data center server processor market.

