Markets
AMD

Analyst: Amazon Web Services Data Shows Huge Gains for AMD Chips

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) seems to keep gaining on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in crucial areas. One analyst reports that the chipmaker has doubled the presence of its Zen 2 Rome processors on Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) massive data centers.

DA Davidson analyst Ben Wilson says he found the more advanced progeny of AMD's Epyc processor on Amazon Web Services in 14 regions, double the seven regions he previously counted. As Rome only became available two months ago, the "rapid buildout" of the processor provides a substantial boost to AMD's data center business.

Two people looking a computer servers

Image source: Getty Images.

A processor gladiator

Tech companies that had originally been timid about switching away from Intel's Xeon CPU's have begun adopting AMD's offerings in greater numbers. The biggest data center operators, such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, and Microsoft, have all installed versions of AMD's Epyc processors.

Introduced just two years ago, the Epyc processor has become a key component of AMD's success. During the chipmaker's second quarter earnings conference call two weeks ago, president and CEO Lisa Su said she believes "Rome is going to continue to be a strong driver of our growth into the second half of this year as well as next year."

And just as Rome was the natural progression from the original Epyc processor, code-named Naples, AMD says it is still on track to deliver Milan later this year, the next-gen server processor using its Zen 3 "7nm+" architecture.

AMD continues to take market share from Intel in the server processor market. As Su noted, the chipmaker hit its goal to reach double-digit market share in the data center server processor market.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft, short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD INTC AMZN MSFT GOOGL GOOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular