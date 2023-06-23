ANALYSIS-With U.S. labor tight, union workers make bolder contract demands

By Lisa Baertlein and Bianca Flowers

June 23 (Reuters) - Workers at aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N were the latest U.S. union employees to reject a contract their leaders negotiated with their employer, joining freight railroad employees, airline pilots and others who are growing more fed up with stagnant pay, high healthcare costs, scanty sick time and uncertain scheduling.

In the past two years, Spirit employees, pilots at American AAL.O and United UAL.O airlines, factory workers at farm and construction equipment makers CNH Industrial CNHI.MI and Deere & Co DE.N and freight rail laborers have all rebuffed deals despite pay raises that in some contracts appeared significant.

Union workers missed out on a frenzy of wage increases by employers desperate for workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. government data shows that in the first quarter of 2021, labor shortfalls helped push wages for nonunion private sector workers higher than those of their union-represented counterparts.

"You're going to see catch-up in many of those contracts," she said.

Inflation has soared 18% from May 2019, according to the Conference Board, a business think tank. Low unemployment makes it easier for union workers to stand firm during negotiations.

"If it was harder to get a job, they might feel otherwise," Conference Board senior economist Erin McLaughlin said.

Union workers also want more affordable healthcare, paid sick time and more-flexible scheduling for greater work-life balance.

"We aren't going to settle for an economic package that doesn't recognize the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices" of U.S. West Coast dockworkers, union leader Willie Adams said this month ahead of reaching a new deal.

Those longshore workers will vote in coming months on a proposed contract that includes a 32% pay increase over six years and a one-time "hero" bonus.

DEAL BREAKERS: MEDICAL COSTS, SICK DAYS

Late Wednesday, about 6,000 workers represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) in Wichita, Kansas, rejected Spirit AeroSystem's offer that included a compounded average pay increase of up to 34% through general wages increases, cost-of-living adjustments and a guaranteed annual bonus.

Some workers said the base wage increase was insufficient and balked at higher out-of-pocket medical costs.

There are cautionary tales even with finalized deals. For instance, some Caterpillar workers were not happy with a deal that they ratified in March.

Union workers at CNH Industrial factories in Wisconsin and Iowa in January ended a nearly nine-month strike in return for wage increases of up to 38% over four years. That deal was sweetened after workers rejected the initial three-year deal.

In 2021, Deere workers in the Midwest rejected two contract offers before ratifying a deal to end a five-week strike.

FedEx FDX.N cargo pilots in July will vote on a tentative deal to give them a 30% raise as well as a 30% increase to their legacy pension.

American Airlines pilots rejected a company offer last year, and last month reached a deal to increase the value of their contract by about $8 billion.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Bianca Flowers in Chicago; additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago

