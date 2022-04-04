Stocks
ANALYSIS-With capital markets jittery, private equity pounces to finance tech buyouts

When buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC was seeking lenders to finance its acquisition of business software company Anaplan Inc last month, it skipped banks and went directly to private equity lenders including Blackstone Inc and Apollo Global Management Inc.

By Krystal Hu, Chibuike Oguh and Anirban Sen

Banks and junk bond investors have grown jittery about surging inflation and geopolitical tensions since Russia invaded Ukraine. This has allowed private equity firms to step in to finance deals involving tech companies whose businesses have grown with the rise of remote work and online commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buyout firms, such as Blackstone, Apollo, KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Ares Management Inc ARES.N, have diversified their business in the last few years beyond the acquisition of companies into becoming corporate lenders.

Loans the private equity firms offer are more expensive than bank debt, so they were generally used mostly by small companies that did not generate enough cash flow to win the support of banks.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu, Chibuike Oguh and Anirban Sen in New York Additional reporting by Echo Wang Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and David Gregorio)

PLAN BX APO KKR ARES

