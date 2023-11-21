ANALYSIS-Wall Street heads to court to fend off Biden's regulators

By Michelle Price and Carolina Mandl

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Facing a wave of new rules and encouraged by a sympathetic judiciary, U.S. financial firms and their trade groups are growing bolder about fighting Democratic President Joe Biden's regulators in court.

From fair lending requirements and increased investor disclosures, to bank capital hikes, a slew of new rules aimed at lenders, funds and at other companies threaten to increase compliance costs and dent profits.

Biden's regulatory appointees were given a mandate to take on perceived corporate profiteering, bolster rules relaxed by the Republican former President Donald Trump's administration, and address Democratic priorities such as income inequality and climate change. This year's bank failures have only bolstered their cause.

Multiple industry executives said firms are more willing to litigate than in the past because the regulations are frequently ill-conceived and rushed, and will ultimately hurt consumers, investors and the economy.

Over the past 18 months, more than 30 companies and trade groups representing banks, funds and other firms have brought at least 15 suits against financial regulators over major rules, policies and supervision issues, according to a Reuters tally. Historical litigation data was not immediately available.

Most of the suits allege violations of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) which requires regulators to justify rules and allow time for, and fully consider, public feedback.

"The regulatory agencies are more willing to cut corners. They're giving industry short comment periods and they're not going through the APA process," said Tom Quaadman, an executive vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The group usually has one active case against financial regulators, but currently has two against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and one against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), he said.

Others are suing for the first time. In September, six industry groups including the Managed Funds Association (MFA) and Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) alleged in a filing with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that SEC private fund rules violated the APA, the pair's first suit against a regulator.

"Ordinarily, litigation against a national regulator is not a course of action we would seek to pursue," said AIMA CEO Jack Inglis, but the group felt "compelled to" because the SEC overstepped its authority and didn't account for legitimate industry concerns.

Spokespeople for the MFA and CFPB declined to comment.

The SEC "undertakes rulemaking consistent with its authorities and laws governing the administrative process, and we will vigorously defend challenged rules in court," an SEC spokesperson said.

"These rules are incredibly important to protecting consumers, investors, and financial stability," said Dennis Kelleher, CEO of nonprofit Better Markets. "Knowing their every action is under a litigation microscope, the regulators are being very careful to follow the letter and spirit of the laws."

To be sure, the financial regulators have been sued many times during previous administrations, including by pro-reform advocacy groups.

But some executives said the industry is also emboldened by a more conservative judiciary wary of regulatory overreach.

Trump appointed 54 judges to the U.S. appeals courts, where many suits against federal agencies are filed. He also pushed the Supreme Court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

The majority of the suits were filed in conservative leaning courts, including seven in the Fifth Circuit's jurisdiction, which has become a magnet for litigation against Biden regulators.

Last year's Supreme Court decision curbing the Environmental Protection Agency's powers, which raised doubts over whether other federal agencies have the authority to tackle major policy questions, was also a positive development for the industry, executives said.

"Part of what you're seeing is regulated entities recognize that and are more comfortable now coming to the courts when they think something's been done that's unfair or wrong," he said.

"There are some financial regulators that are walking right into it," he added.

Some plaintiffs said the political leaning of the courts was not a motivating factor and pointed out that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld the SEC's approval of Nasdaq's board diversity rule.

"You still have to make the arguments," said Quaadman.

'LAST RESORT'

Traditionally, banks and investors have been reluctant to sue and risk souring relations with regulators they work with daily, or drawing adverse public scrutiny. Many prefer to sue through trade groups and it's not a decision taken lightly.

But as agencies increasingly ignore industry concerns, firms feel they have little to lose, executives said, adding more litigation is being considered.

In September, for example, bank groups accused regulators including the Federal Reserve of violating the APA with a new capital rule.

According to research by Wharton School professor David Zaring, neither industry groups nor individual lenders have filed more than one suit over the past decade challenging Fed policymaking.

(Additional reporting by Douglas Gillison, Chris Prentice, Pete Schroeder, Nate Raymond, Jody Godoy, Megan Davies and Paritosh Bansal Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((michelle.price@thomsonreuters.com; +12026041711; Twitter: @michelleprice36;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.