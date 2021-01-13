ANALYSIS-Wall Street brushes off political turmoil, looks to economic rebound

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. stock market is mostly unfazed by the political turmoil in Washington and fears of violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, with investors squarely focused on the probability of another sizeable stimulus package to boost economic growth and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index stands near record highs while bond yields have rallied to their highest levels since the pandemic began, despite last week's shocking assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump - an apparent divergence between the political and economic realities on the ground and market valuations.

With Trump's presidency due to end on Jan. 20, investors say they are looking ahead to the trillions of dollars of additional stimulus promised by President-elect Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, who will soon control both chambers of Congress, and what it would mean for economic growth and corporate profits.

"It’s a market that actually says, 'We are investing for 2021 and we see explosive economic growth in the back half of this year,'" said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "Because the market is a forward pricing mechanism, it frustrates the people that are watching the news in the here and now."

Among the investors that have recently expressed concern are Jeremy Grantham of money manager GMO, who said earlier this month that the stock rally "has finally matured into a fully-fledged epic bubble."

More recently, the market has looked past the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and the subsequent push by Democrats to remove Trump from office, with the S&P 500 rising 2% over the past week.

So far, that's what's expected. Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise nearly 24% in 2021 after falling 15% last year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"I'm not concerned because I think market valuations are reflecting a quicker rebound in profitability than folks thought was possible in the spring," Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Friday.

