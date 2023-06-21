News & Insights

US Markets

ANALYSIS-US Treasury bond spree could jolt markets if leveraged bets unravel

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

June 21, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

        * 
      Hedge funds built up record shorts on Treasuries futures
    

        * 
      Bearish positions reflect hedge funds' 'basis trades' 
    

        * 
      T-bill sales could drain liquidity, increase leverage
costs
    

  
    By Davide Barbuscia
       NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - An expected surge in
Treasury bill issuance could throw a wrench into the gears of
hedge fund trades that have resulted in record short positions,
potentially disrupting bond markets if speculators quickly
unwind their holdings.
    In recent weeks, hedge funds have taken significant short
leveraged positions in some Treasuries futures - contracts for
the purchase and sale of bonds for future delivery - as part of
a so-called basis trade which takes advantage of a difference
between the price of cash bonds and futures, analysts say. The
difference is partly resulting from asset managers' demand for
Treasuries futures, which could be due to economic concerns,
analysts said.  
    However, new government bond issuance could push up rates in
short-term funding markets where hedge funds leverage their
holdings, possibly leading to an unwind of this positioning.
This, in turn, could pressure bonds or even force the Federal
Reserve to intervene, analysts have cautioned.
    "This could be one risk to that kind of trade developing
that forces a lot of these funds to close these basis trades and
then create shock waves throughout the market," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities USA.
    The recent resolution of the U.S. debate over extending the
debt ceiling means Treasury bill sales are set to surge to about
$1 trillion by year end as the Treasury General Account (TGA) is
replenished. Generally, an increase in government borrowing
drains reserves from the banking system, and because banks
absorb the new issuance they have less money to lend.
    That scenario could lead to a spike in rates in the
repurchase agreements (repo) market, similar to what happened in
September 2019. That was when falling reserves led to a surge in
the cost that banks and other market players pay to raise
overnight loans to fund their trades, forcing the Fed to
intervene by injecting liquidity into repo markets.
    "Less liquidity could mean a shift in the supply and demand
of the repo market," with hedge funds potentially facing higher
rates just because there is less cash in the system to lend,
said Steven Zeng, U.S. rates strategist at Deutsche Bank.
    In that case, a large but orderly unwinding of hedge funds'
positions in Treasuries could push yields higher relative to
other fixed-income instruments, he added. "A bad outcome ...
would be a disorderly unwind of these trades, which forces the
Fed to step in."
    To be sure, the risk of liquidity drainage would diminish if
money market funds absorbed the new Treasury bill issuance by
reducing their investments in the Fed's reverse repo facility
(RRP), where they park their cash.
    But some analysts fear bank reserves could decline if the
Treasury bills do not offer higher returns than the RRP or if
expectations of more interest rate hikes discourage money funds
from extending the duration of their investments.
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week said her
department was monitoring for signs of market disruptions as the
government rebuilds its cash balance through Treasury bills.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said in a press conference last
week that the Fed would be "monitoring market conditions
carefully" as the Treasury refills its balance.
    
    BASIS TRADE 
    Relative value hedge funds and macro managers are typical
hedge funds that enter basis trades, which work by selling a
futures contract, buying Treasuries deliverable into that
contract with repo funding, and delivering them at contract
expiry. The unwinding of basis trade positions contributed to
illiquidity in Treasuries in March 2020, when the market seized
up amid rising pandemic fears, prompting the Fed to buy $1.6
trillion of government bonds.
    Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data at the end
of May showed speculators' bearish bets on U.S. Treasury
two-year, five-year, and 10-year bonds had grown to their
largest ever. Some of those shorts have been scaled back, but
net shorts on two-year notes hit a new record in the week ending
June 13.
    
    
    Some hedge funds may short Treasuries because of
macroeconomic assumptions.
    "Quantitative hedge funds have been shorting Treasuries
because trend models continue to indicate downtrend in prices
and discretionary hedge funds see negatives, such as inflation,
tight labor market and the hawkish Fed,” said Deepak Gurnani,
founder and managing partner at hedge fund Versor Investments.
    But according to several analysts, the recent buildup in
shorts was more the result of the arbitrage opportunity than an
indication of speculators' bets on the direction of rates.
    The buildup in shorts has coincided with an increased use of
the repo market. 
    The volume of transactions underlying the Secured Overnight
Financing Rate (SOFR), which is a measure of the cost of
borrowing cash overnight collateralized by Treasuries, has risen
rapidly this year, data from the New York Federal Reserve shows.
    SOFR volume topped $1.6 trillion on June 1 - the highest
since the New York Fed began publication of the rate in 2018.
    "That data matches very well with the shorts by leveraged
investors, so that's suggesting that the leveraged funds are
going long in cash Treasuries and being short in the futures,"
said Deutsche Bank's Zeng.

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Treasuries futures - CFTC net positions    https://tmsnrt.rs/443PYSM
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York
Additional reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York
Editing by Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis)
 ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters
Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: USA BONDS/SHORTS (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsStocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.