ANALYSIS-US farmers plan big 2024 soy crops, 'gut says' less corn

By Julie Ingwersen and Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are likely to plant more soybeans in 2024 as rising demand for soy-based biofuels should boost profits, and many plan to cut back on corn acreage with futures prices for that grain hovering around three-year lows.

Meanwhile, U.S. corn supplies are ample after a record-large crop in 2023. By Sept. 1, before the 2024 crop is harvested, U.S. corn stockpiles are projected to top 2.1 billion bushels, a five-year high.

Along with normal crop rotation to keep soils healthy, farmers look at profitability of each crop. They factor in seed costs which are high this year for both corn and soybeans, along with inputs such as pesticides and fertilizer. Corn needs more fertilizer than soybeans.

Chris Gibbs, a farmer in western Ohio, expects to cut back on corn in 2024, seeking better profits in soybeans.

"My gut is I'm going to plant a little less corn just because of cost," Gibbs said. "Cash corn is now at cost of production, and soybeans, we are still making a profit."

Gibbs' plan lines up with early forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and at least one private firm showing expanded U.S. soybean acreage in 2024 and a reduction in corn acres. On Nov. 7, the USDA projected growers would plant 87 million acres to soybeans in 2024, up 3.4 million acres from 2023. Corn plantings would fall to 91 million acres, down 3.9 million acres, USDA said.

S&P Global released similar projections last month, pegging U.S. corn plantings at 91.350 million acres and soybean plantings at 87.150 million acres, according to an S&P document seen by Reuters.

U.S. farmers are already making crop decisions, months before planting begins in April and May. Seed and fertilizer retailers frequently offer discounts to producers who book before winter. Corn and soy crop insurance policies must be purchased by mid-March.

Labor costs can be a factor. Corn produces three times as much grain per acre as soybeans, which can tie up equipment and crews during harvest, along with grain storage space.

Markets play a key role in decisions about crop acreage in the months leading up to planting.

Corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are near the lowest since late 2020. Benchmark CBOT soybeans Sv1 bounced after nearing a two-year low and are currently 12% higher than they were in late 2020.

"We didn't make money on corn (in 2023)," said Phil Volk, a North Dakota farmer. "If we can hold that $13 (in soybeans), it seems like a high price... that a person can make money with."

TIGHT SCENARIO FOR SOYBEANS

One supply-demand gauge for grains involves measuring the stocks left at the end of the marketing year as a percentage of total use. For corn, this stocks-to-use ratio is expected to reach 14.9% by Sept. 1, 2024, a five-year high. The USDA projected that a year later, corn ending stocks would rise to 18% of total use, the most in 20 years.

The scenario is much tighter for soybeans. At 245 million bushels, the USDA's forecast for how much soy is left over before the next harvest represents just 5.9% of total use, a three-year low, with a modest projected increase to 6.5% in 2024/25.

"The soybean market is saying we need to be more aggressive and make sure that we re-purchase some of those acres," said Frayne Olson, an economist with North Dakota State University.

Soy acres have expanded sharply in recent years in North Dakota, traditionally a wheat-growing state. Two new soy crushing facilities in North Dakota look poised to create long-term demand for the oilseed, part of a in soy processing to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers.

Export demand will be a wild card for the corn and soybean markets in the coming months, potentially affecting planting decisions. The USDA has projected a drop in U.S. soybean exports in the current marketing year after a bumper crop in Brazil dominated sales to China, the world's biggest soy buyer.

The USDA expects U.S. soy exports to recover next year, depending largely on the size of the current soy crop in Brazil, where adverse weather has slowed planting. Export demand for U.S. soybeans picked up in October and November as China made a series of U.S. soy purchases that coincided with mounting worries about Brazilian crop prospects.

"We are facing more (soy export) competition, but there is a bigger market to be had," said Iowa State University agricultural economist Chad Hart.

