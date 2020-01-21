ANALYSIS-Sterling resists the weight of UK rate cut speculation

The swift repricing of short-dated UK interest rate futures has sent bond yields plunging but barely moved sterling, which is still holding out hopes of a post-election, post-Brexit inward investment bounce that will lift the pound in time.
