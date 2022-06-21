ANALYSIS-New Czech central bank chief's steady rates pledge to face stern test

(Repeats with no changes)

* New governor pledged no more hikes

* Pledge may be tested as inflation keeps soaring, currency weaker

* Major central banks turn hawkish, adding pressure

By Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, June 20 (Reuters) - Incoming Czech central bank chief Ales Michl, whose opposition to higher interest rates got him the job, now promises no more hikes on his watch, but this pledge will be tested right away by soaring inflation and a hawkish turn among major central banks.

Michl, 44, as a board member has consistently voted against hikes during a year-long 550-basis point tightening cycle spearheaded by Governor Jiri Rusnok, who leaves the bank this month alongside two other hawks.

With three new members also due to join the seven-strong board alongside Michl, many analysts reckon come July the era of rate hikes might be over.

However, a rapidly shifting international environment, with major central banks going all-out to rein in surging inflation, means an anticipated hefty hike on Wednesday - Rusnok's parting shot - may not be the last for the central bank either.

"August (central bank) projections are likely to show the need for even tighter monetary policy due to the higher-than-projected inflation and tighter global monetary policy conditions," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

They said that while the new board may pause in August, it was likely to see the need for further tightening in the fourth quarter.

A rate rise on June 22 is baked in, with analysts polled by Reuters mostly going for a 100-basis point or 125-basis-point move in the key two-week repo rate, now at 5.75% .

Some analysts say the new board may not even have the luxury to take a break and financial markets price in another rise at the next policy meeting on Aug. 4 or the next one in September.

Capital Economics forecast a half-point rise in August, while J&T Banka economist Petr Sklenar sees a quarter-point move either in August or September.

"Inflationary pressures are significantly higher than the bank expected," he said. "Even if there is a new bank board, the situation is still the same, and that will force central bankers to tighten monetary conditions."

FED, OTHERS RAISE PRESSURE

Czech inflation soared to 16% in May, past the peak seen in the bank's latest quarterly forecast, and where it tops out at it is still a moving target.

With global central banks led by the U.S. Federal Reserve moving more aggressively, the shrinking rate differentials are adding to the pressures on the crown currency, already weakened by high commodity prices and resulting demand for foreign currencies.

The crown's rate trailing the bank's appreciation forecast, despite central bank interventions, in turn contributes to imported inflation, making commodity imports even more expensive.

Extra government spending on aid for Ukrainian refugees, pension hikes, one-off child benefits and planned compensation for high power prices, is funnelling more money into the economy.

While Michl has blamed high inflation on supply-side factors beyond the central bank's control, the majority of the current board sided with the view that domestic factors, such as the lowest unemployment in the European Union, were also at play.

With the fast-changing conditions and inflation spiking higher than the central bank predicted just weeks ago, some of those who bet on rate hike cycle ending this month are having second thoughts.

Jan Bures, chief economist at Patria Finance, part of the CSOB group which has forecast rates peaking in June at 7%, expects the bank's new August outlook will show inflation as more persistent.

"I believe the monetary policy department will call for a further interest rate hike (in August)," he said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

