ANALYSIS-New BOJ chief to slowly unwind Kuroda's policy experiment

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

April 06, 2023 — 06:22 pm EDT

      Ueda will likely be in no rush to overhaul yield control
    

      New BOJ chief to shift away from shock-and-awe approach
    

      Final goal may be to shift to short-term rate policy -
analysts
    

      Ueda takes office on April 9, succeeds dovish governor
Kuroda
    

  
    By Leika Kihara
       TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japan's new central bank
chief will take baby steps in any shift away from the radical
monetary experiment of his predecessor, if recent comments are
any guide, but a deeper history of his thinking shows a taste
for bolder action.
    Markets are rife with speculation that Kazuo Ueda, who
becomes Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor on Sunday, will dismantle
incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda's massive stimulus programme that has
drawn criticism for distorting market pricing and crushing bank
profits.
    In a sign he will be in no rush to shift policy, Ueda told a
parliamentary confirmation hearing in February that he will
"spend time and engage in thorough discussions" with BOJ board
members on how to address the side-effects of prolonged easing.
    But he also said there was no "magical" policy that cures
economic woes, a sign he will shift away from his predecessor's
shock-and-awe approach of deploying a range of radical steps
with a strong focus on achieving the BOJ's 2% inflation target.
    So far, Ueda has offered few clues on when and how the BOJ
could phase out the current stimulus package that combines huge
asset buying, negative short-term interest rates and a cap on
the 10-year bond yield set under yield curve control (YCC).
    But a closer look at his past, more candid remarks as a
private-sector economist, and as a BOJ board member during
Japan's battle with deflation in the late 1990s, offers a
glimpse of his policy and communication style.
    In an opinion piece published by the Nikkei newspaper last
July, Ueda described YCC as a framework "unsuited for minor
fine-tuning," as gradually raising the yield cap will prod
markets to price in the chance of further tweaks that will then
make it difficult for the BOJ to defend the cap.
    The remark suggests Ueda may seek to end YCC in a single
blow, rather than in several stages, some analysts say.
    As Ueda had predicted, the BOJ's decision in December to
raise the cap set for the 10-year bond yield to 0.5% from 0.25%
put upward pressure on long-term rates by fuelling market
expectations of a near-term end to YCC.
    The BOJ will face a similar dilemma dealing with markets
even if it targeted a shorter-duration yield than the current
10-year zone, Ueda wrote in the piece.
    "The BOJ must come up with a strategy towards an exit," he
said, adding that U.S. and Australian central banks "got the job
done with a single adjustment" when they ended yield control.
    His preference for a comprehensive, rather than gradual,
approach can also be seen in accounts of his involvement in the
BOJ's battle with deflation as board member from 1998 to 2005.
    In the months leading up to the BOJ's decision in February
1999 to adopt zero interest rates, Ueda said he preferred
"deploying the limited means available in a single blow at the
appropriate timing, rather than launching small steps
incrementally," minutes of the October 1998 meeting showed.
    
    CLEARER COMMUNICATION
    To be sure, current uncertainty over the economic and market
outlook supports the case for Ueda to move gradually. Removing
YCC altogether will deprive the BOJ tools to combat an unwelcome
spike in bond yields, says former board member Takahide Kiuchi.
    "The BOJ could expand the allowance band around its yield
target as early as June. But a full-blown overhaul of YCC and
end to negative rates might take years," he said.
    Ueda may also roll back the quantitative element of the
BOJ's current stimulus, such as a pledge to keep pumping money
into the economy until inflation stably exceeds 2%.
    Accounts of his days as BOJ board member also suggest Ueda
is no fan of heavy money printing. He only reluctantly voted for
the BOJ's decision to adopt quantitative easing in 2001, saying
he did not "see much meaning" in setting a reserve target.
    In any case, Ueda will likely deliver clearer guidance on
the future policy path than Kuroda, who at times was criticised
for wrong-footing markets with abrupt policy changes.
    Ueda played a key role when the BOJ became the first central
bank to introduce forward guidance in 1999 by pledging to keep
rates at zero until Japan sees prospects for ending deflation.
    Both in the confirmation hearings and in past remarks as
board member, he has stressed the importance of using
communication to enhance the effects of monetary policy.
    "Ueda's biggest mission will be to untangle and clean up the
complex, experimental monetary policies pursued by Kuroda," said
Kiuchi, currently an economist at Nomura Research Institute.
    "It may take most of his five-year term, but his final goal
might be to revert back to the conventional monetary policy
framework that target short-term rates."  

Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/BOJ (REPEAT, ANALYSIS, PIX)

