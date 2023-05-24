ANALYSIS-Japan's Nikkei at 33-year high has more wind in its sails

By Ankur Banerjee and Summer Zhen

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - As Japan's stock market sits atop 33-year highs last seen during the country's 'bubble" era, investors are bullish that the rally in the world's third-largest market has only just begun.

Cheap valuations, corporate reforms, outflows from China, low rates and, not least, optimism from billionaire U.S. investor Warren Buffet are fuelling the buying from foreign funds.

Fund managers say interest in Japanese stocks is at its highest in nearly a decade and, despite the steady inflow over the past six months, foreign investors remain underweight, leaving room for allocations to shift.

A strong earnings season, a weaker yen and an economy that is showing signs of a sustained recovery have all helped the Nikkei .N225 surge to multi-decade highs.

The index crossed 31,000 on Monday - hitting a fresh 33-year peak. Yet, as gains top nearly 20% for the year, making it the best performing Asian stock exchange and just behind the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC in the global scorecard, investors are still chasing the rally.

"From where I sit it feels that Japan is suddenly attracting a lot of interest, as it hits its highest market level since The Bubble," Richard Kaye, Japan-based portfolio manager at asset manager Comgest, said.

Foreign investors pumped 5 trillion yen ($37 billion) into Japanese stocks in April, according to JPMorgan, a monthly milestone the brokerage says has happened only six times in history.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The pull and push for investors began with Buffett's endorsement of Japan and Tokyo Stock Exchange's call for capital efficiency improvement.

That spurred a rally which has helped the Nikkei somewhat shrug off its 'value trap' moniker, because of how companies focus on market share, hoard cash and care little about shareholder returns.

Now investors see Japanese companies proactively improving return-on-equity. Share buybacks for the fiscal year ended March totalled 8.5 trillion yen ($62.9 billion), with companies announcing 3.5 trillion of those in the final quarter, according to Societe Generale.

"I think in Japan ... it's very difficult to be seen as a laggard."

Japan had the largest foreign investor net equity inflows in April with $15 billion, followed by India with $1.92 billion, according to Morgan Stanley. In contrast, Taiwan had the largest outflows at $1.7 billion, followed by China, as geopolitical risks heighten.

Jon Withaar, head of Asia special situations at Pictet Asset Management, is more comfortable chasing value in Japan rather than China and has increased exposure to Japan recently.

"The market in Hong Kong, in particular, is trading with a sense of inevitability of further geopolitical escalation."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI is roughly flat this year as the exuberance over China's economic reopening after three years of strict pandemic measures fades.

UBS global strategists recommend being long Japan rather than U.S. equities for the remainder of the year.

The market remains cheap too, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6 compared with 27.6 for Nasdaq and 22 for S&P 500 index .SPX, according to Refinitiv data.

Some large investors have so far sat out the rally, wary of the Nikkei's historical propensity to disappoint and the uncertainty over when the Bank of Japan unwinds its massive monetary stimulus that will weigh on stocks.

The market is also looking overheated, with technical indicators showing both the Nikkei and broader Topix index in overbought terrain and leaving them vulnerable to profit taking.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

ANALYSIS-'Big money never buys cheap': Why investors are waiting on Japan

ANALYSIS-Investors seek to break through Japan Inc's 'value trap'

UPDATE 4-Nikkei powers to Japan's 1990 'bubble' era peak

Japan stocks remain attractive https://tmsnrt.rs/3osvB2M

Japan price to book ratio https://tmsnrt.rs/3GWGKih

Foreign flows into Japanese stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3oBRiNl

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore, Summer Zhen in Hong Kong and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.