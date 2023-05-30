News & Insights

ANALYSIS-Italy's race for savers' cash could threaten bank profits

Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

May 30, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

      Rome targets retail investors as ECB curtails bond support
    

      To launch new BTP Valore bond for small savers next week
    

      Banks face large repayments of special ECB funds in June
    

  
    By Valentina Za and Sara Rossi
       MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy will launch a new bond
aimed at retail investors next week, targeting cash held in
low-yielding bank accounts as it finds ways to compensate for
dwindling European Central Bank debt purchases.  
    Market sources say the sale of new BTP Valore ("BTP Value")
bonds with a four-year term could raise more than 5 billion
euros ($5.5 billion). 
    But more competition from the government for savers' cash
compounds a liquidity challenge for Italian banks, which face
rising funding costs and must themselves start repaying some of
the ECB's cheap crisis-era loans next month.  
    "There is ruthless competition for liquidity, which was once
plentiful and is still available right now - but it hunts for
the best returns," Bocconi University finance professor Stefano
Gatti said.
    Italian residents hold about 2 trillion euros on deposit. In
April, they earned on average 0.29% on their current accounts,
the Italian banking association said, compared with a gross
yield of around 3.6% on a four-year BTP bond.
    That contributed to a gap of 317 basis points between the
cost of funds banks raised from households and businesses and
the average rate they charged on loans.   
    Although bank credit to households and firms ground to a
halt last month as lending criteria were tightened, such bumper
margins on lending have helped the banks post record profits in
recent quarters.
    In June, however, they need to repay nearly half of 318
billion euros in longer-term ECB funds which will expire in full
by mid-2024.
    With their excess reserves falling short of the repayments
due, the Bank of Italy has warned banks will need to tap
markets, borrow in other, costlier forms from the ECB or shrink
their assets. 
    That means that while the popularity of state bonds among
retail investors poses a challenge for asset managers and life
insurers too, it creates a particular headache for banks.
    "There is a huge amount of deposits offering very low or no
remuneration," Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on
Friday, discussing Rome's debt strategy.
    The government is "obviously in competition" with banks when
it comes to remunerating liquidity, he added.
    "It seems to me natural and fair for the government to
target the retail market," Giorgetti said.     
      
    SUCCESS
    Intesa Sanpaolo calculates the ECB will not replace 16
billion euros of Italian bonds bought under its asset purchase
schemes when they mature in the second half, hence the
government's renewed effort to woo domestic savers.
    Retail buyers offered Rome a lifeline during the sovereign
debt crisis of 2011-2012, when Italy needed to offset the flight
of foreign buyers.
    Expanding the range of products designed for small
investors, it will launch the new four-year bond on June 5-9,
with step-up coupons and a 0.5% loyalty premium for those
holding it to maturity.
    "It's not difficult to forecast the first issue of the 'BTP
Valore' bond will be a success," Moneyfarm portfolio manager
Roberto Rossignoli said.
    The Treasury will detail coupon levels on June 1.
    Italian savers held a fifth of domestic government bonds
until the early 1990s but that share had fallen to 6.4% by 2021,
 a declining trend caused by low interest rates which started
reversing last year.
    Between July 2022, when the ECB began raising rates, and
February, Italians added some 54 billion euros to their
government bond holdings.
    Over the same period residents' deposits with Italian banks
fell by more than 70 billion euros.
    So far that has prompted only branchless lenders such as
digital bank illimity  - now offering a 2.5% rate on
current accounts - to boost returns on cash.
    By contrast, online bank Fineco , which is focused
on brokerage and investing rather than lending, is sticking to
its zero remuneration policy on sight deposits - of which it
lost 1.4 billion euros in January-April as wealthy clients
snapped up government bonds.
    "A year ago, small savers looking for decent returns had no
alternative to products with high entry and management costs,"
professor Gatti said.
    "Today a five-year BTP bond returns a net 3.2%-3.3%. That's
easy: and so much for risk diversification. Italy is unlikely to
go bust in three to five years' time," he added.
    
  ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

 (Reporting by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi; Editing by Catherine
Evans)
 ((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

Keywords: ITALY DEPOSITS/GOVERNMENT (ANALYSIS, PIX)

