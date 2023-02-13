ANALYSIS-In China, Tesla could win electric vehicle price battle – but lose the war

US Markets
February 13, 2023

       SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Slashed prices have given
Tesla's O> China sales a pop, but analysts - and even fans
- warn the U.S. automaker needs to up its long-term game to
avoid choking on the dust of fast-moving rivals in the world's
biggest electric vehicle market.
    Most immediately, Tesla's January price cuts drove
deliveries of its China-made vehicles up 18% from December.
Tesla's thick profit margins have put it in a position to take a
price war to competitors in China and beyond, analysts say.
        But they say Tesla has lagged competitors in China in
introducing new models, improving navigation systems and adding
luxe interior touches or white-glove customer service to serve
the developing range of consumer preferences for EVs.
    "Tesla's facing a serious problem of a very limited product
mix," said Cui Dongshu, secretary general of China Passenger Car
Association (CPCA). "Its slowness to respond to Chinese
consumers' preferences has led to a very passive positioning for
Tesla to rely on few means such as price cuts to stay
competitive."   
    Even Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk himself has conceded
that China is where his firm could face its toughest
competition. 
    Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on its
China business. Grace Tao, Tesla's vice president in charge of
external communications in China, said previously the price cuts
in China reflected engineering innovation and answered Beijing's
call to encourage economic development and consumption.
    China's Association of Automobile Manufacturers expects
sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids to surge by 35% in 2023 to 9
million vehicles - nearly a third of China's total new vehicle
sales. 
    While Tesla has increased sales in China, its second-largest
market, it has also lost share. From 15% in 2020, its share of
the China EV market fell by a third to just 10% in 2022,
according to data from the CPCA.
    Tesla offers two models in China, the Model 3 sedan and the
Model Y crossover. That keep-it-simple approach has driven scale
and driven down costs.
    After the latest price cuts, the Model 3 starts at about
$34,000 and the Model Y at $38,000. But Chinese car shoppers,
back out in showrooms this year after the end of China's tough
COVID-19 curbs, are being courted by competitors offering a
broad range of alternatives. 
    BYD <002594.SZ>, which overtook Tesla by global sales volume
last year and has a market value well over $100 billion, offers
more than 60 different versions of EV and plug-in hybrid cars.
Much smaller but ambitious peer Nio <9866.HK> has gone from two
models to six over the same period and plans to launch five more
this year.
        "The aging product line is a real problem for Tesla,"
said Yale Zhang, managing director at Shanghai-based consultancy
Automotive Foresight. "Once BYD and other EV startups follow to
lower prices, the effect of Tesla's price cuts could vanish in
the blink of an eye."         
    NO U-TURN AT TIANANMEN
        Tesla's self-driving software and navigation systems,
touted by CEO Musk as competitive strengths, have also come
under criticism from customers about slow updates and errors on
Chinese roads. Luxury EV buyers who employ drivers are less
interested in paying more for the software.
        Chang Yan, a 34-year-old Chinese auto blogger, who was
among Model 3 buyers in China in 2018, said his car still asks
him to make U-turns on strictly guarded Chang'an Avenue near
Tiananmen Square, where such moves are banned.     
    "This is a sharp contrast with Nio, (EV brands) Xpeng and Li
Auto, whose navigation aids have been working almost perfectly,"
said Chang, who also drives a Nio sedan.
    Tesla has been considering a shift in its marketing in
China, focusing more on energy efficiency, practical features
and less on cutting-edge functionality, a person with knowledge
of the matter said.
    It has also been studying how its Chinese rivals, led by
BYD, win over customers in showrooms, especially in smaller
cities, the person said, declining to be identified citing lack
of authorisation to speak to media. 
        One takeaway: BYD ensures that bottles of drinking water
offered to showroom visitors are warm in winter in a nod to
local preferences.
    Tesla, which early this year promoted its China Chief Tom
Zhu to head global sales and production, is also giving its
China sales team a more direct line to product development
engineers to provide local feedback, the person with knowledge
of the matter said. 
    LESS IS MORE?
    To be sure, the Tesla design aesthetic, with sparse
interiors and synthetic leather, still appeals to many.
    Cui Yang, a 31-year-old doctor shopping for a Tesla in
Beijing after the recent price cut, said he was won over by "the
minimalist interior style and tech feeling".
    On the flipside, Chinese brands like Nio and Zeekr tout
their butter-smooth Napa leather and traditional luxury features
like seats with massage functions aimed as much at the passenger
experience as the driver's.
    Some EV makers see that premium segment of the market
growing fast in coming years.
    Li Auto <2015.HK> is targeting EV buyers looking for cars
that can transport families, who expect to pay above Tesla's
current pricing, starting at about $44,000, a sales category it
expects will represent 10 million vehicles in market-wide sales
by 2025.
    Then there is a 'buy local' challenge for Tesla.
    Chinese consumers like 50-year-old Lin Wenwei, who want to
support a Chinese brand - even though Tesla makes the EVs it
sells in China.
    "I have always been more inclined to buy a domestic EV brand
for the national industry," said Lin while he was trying out a
Seal sedan for his son in a BYD dealership store in suburban
Shanghai - after getting a BYD Dolphin hatchback for himself.
($1 = 6.7973 Chinese yuan renminbi)
 (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)
