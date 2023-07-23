News & Insights

ANALYSIS-Harley-Davidson, Triumph in first gear of challenge to Royal Enfield's India reign

Credit: REUTERS/BAJAJ AUTO LTD

July 23, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Indranil Sarkar and Aby Jose Koilparambil
       BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. big-bike maker
Harley-Davidson  and British rival Triumph have revved up
India's premium motorcycle market with aggressively priced
models that analysts said could dent the over half-century
dominance of local champion Royal Enfield.
    The duo surprised the industry this month by unveiling their
cheapest models globally in the largest motorbike market by
sales, where their expensive imports have long struggled for
market share. This time, they are making the bikes in India with
domestic partners to bring prices below 233,000 rupees ($2,841).
    "These are aspirational brands," said Kotak Securities auto
analyst Rishi Vora. "For people who were thinking of buying a
Harley or Triumph earlier, the price points weren't accessible.
Now, they are."
    The similar, near-simultaneous change in approach by two of
the industry's most storied brands represents one of the biggest
challenges to Royal Enfield's virtual monopoly in high-end
motorcycles, coming at a time of rising spending in India in
premium segments across categories as varied as mobile phones
and cars.
    Such is the threat, the back-to-back launches pushed Royal
Enfield maker Eicher Motors'  stock price down as much
as 12.5% and prompted brokerages to flag earnings risk for at
least two years - even though Harley-Davidson and Triumph sales
currently pale in comparison to those of Royal Enfield.
    The pricing and brand cachet of the Harley-Davidson X440 and
Triumph Speed 400 could cut Royal Enfield's share of India's 250
cc-plus segment to 75% from over 90%, Kotak said. Royal
Enfield's nearest model is the Classic 350 starting at 193,000
rupees.
    Eicher declined to comment ahead of its quarterly earnings
announcement. Harley-Davidson did not respond to a request for
comment. Triumph said it would significantly increase its dealer
network to around 100 dealers over the next 12 months.
    

    ROYAL CHALLENGE
    The new models mark a return to India for Harley-Davidson
and a huge step up for Triumph, but they are up against Royal
Enfield's large number of showrooms, strong after-sales service
network and entrenched fan base for a 100-plus-year-old brand.
    "Is there going to be a challenge to Royal Enfield? Yes. Is
it going to be a major one? It can't be immediately," said
Shubhabrata Marmar, co-founder of automotive content platform
MotorInc. 
    "Royal Enfield built the community, and have been iterating
their showrooms to be ever classier places that have the feel of
an international, retro, cool, chic brand."    
        
   
    Rival heritage brands have made little inroads against Royal
Enfield, such as Mahindra & Mahindra's  Yezdi and Jawa
or BMW's  eponymous brand that the German automaker
manufactures with local partner TVS Motor .
    "Once you buy the vehicle, everything else disappears. The
pricing and the showroom disappear. It's you, your motorcycle
and those trips to the service centre," said Varun Painter,
editor of motorcycle content at PowerDrift.
    Harley-Davidson spent a decade importing its ultra-premium
motorcycles before exiting the market and shuttering most of its
dealer network in 2020. It sold fewer than 30,000 motorcycles -
less than the number of bikes Royal Enfield sells each month.
    It then partnered Hero MotoCorp , the world's
largest motorcycle maker, to develop and sell a range of
Harley-Davidson branded bikes in India, starting with the X440.
        

    Triumph was selling about 1,200 motorcycles annually in
India when, also in 2020, it tied up with Bajaj Auto 
to build mid-capacity bikes, with Bajaj handling distribution.
    Triumph said it has received orders for over 14,000 Speed
400 bikes, exceeding its total India sales of the past decade.
    
    ALONG FOR THE RIDE
    The premium segment accounts for under 10% of sales in a
country where most people opt for cheaper means of transport to
navigate heavy traffic and skirt rising fuel prices. Still, the
frenzy over the new models is reflected in the surge in Google
searches about Harley-Davidson and Triumph in India.
    

    "The reviews and the stunning price pushed me to make an
instant decision to book the Triumph," said Sathish Rao, a
software professional and member of a motorcycle club.
    Improved financing options is also encouraging lower-income
buyers to consider premium bikes, said HDFC Securities analyst
Aniket Mhatre.
    "Our starter bikes are usually like a 100 cc to 200 cc max.
I think that's going to change now. I feel like people are going
to go straight to a 400 cc," said motorcycle content creator
Priyanka Kochhar, who has ridden both the new bikes.


($1 = 82.0073 Indian rupees)

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Aggressive pricing    https://tmsnrt.rs/3q18mxh
Royal reign    https://tmsnrt.rs/3DjgrR2
India motorcycles sales    https://tmsnrt.rs/3PX5Piw
Searching for a ride    https://tmsnrt.rs/44QyCsZ
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Aby Jose Koilparambil in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nandan Mandayam, Saumya
Singh, Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Varun Hebbalalu; Editing by
Dhanya Skariachan, Euan Rocha and Christopher Cushing)
