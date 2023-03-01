ANALYSIS-Goldman Sachs faces hard sell for its consumer assets

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is embarking on a tough sales pitch to investors for assets in its troubled consumer business, which has dragged on earnings and may lack appeal for potential buyers.

In an unexpected move, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said on Tuesday the bank is looking at 'strategic alternatives' for the consumer business, a signal of a possible sale.

Goldman still holds $100 billion in deposits from its Marcus consumer banking business, $4.5 billion in personal loans, credit card partnerships with Apple Inc AAPL.O and General Motors Co GM.N, and merchant lending platform GreenSky for $2.2 billion.

Analysts are assessing which of those businesses are up for grabs, and what price they would fetch after underperforming for Goldman.

Observers have been critical of the bank's foray onto Main Street, which was aimed at diversifying its earnings from the more lucrative mainstays of trading and investment banking.

Those interested could be traditional banks, or Goldman could seek partnerships with certain insurance or private equity shops, the banker said.

"Consumer banking businesses are incredibly hard to build," said Chris Kotowski, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. "The incumbent brick-and-mortar banks that everyone thought were dinosaurs actually have a unique and hard to replicate value proposition with checking accounts, cards, a branch near home and one by the office."

Last year, Goldman folded Marcus into its newly formed asset and wealth-management unit. It also created a Platform Solutions unit to house the credit card partnerships, the GreenSky business and transaction banking.

Goldman Sachs said in an email "we presented our path to reach pre-tax breakeven by 2025 at our Investor Day and we look forward to providing regular updates on our progress."

