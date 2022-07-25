Stocks

ANALYSIS-Europe's diesel drivers bound for more Russian price pain

Credit: REUTERS/LUKAS BARTH

Diesel drivers in Europe, already contending with record high prices, are in for even more pain at the pumps compared with those who rely on gasoline.

    By Rowena Edwards and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
    Restrictions on diesel imports from Russia following
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have undermined the fuel’s status
in Europe as a cheaper alternative to petrol, amplifying a cost
of living crisis across the region.
    "Fundamentally, Europe can't really survive without Russian
diesel," lead clean products analyst at Kpler Kevin Wright
said. 
    In addition to the direct impact on the estimated 140
million diesel motorists filling up in Europe, high diesel
prices affect the wider economy and inflation as it is the
preferred fuel of industry and farmers.
    Fuel prices have widely rebounded from pandemic lows as the
easing of lockdown measures spurred demand and refiners
struggled to keep pace.
    Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Western
sanctions on Russia, a major energy exporter and the biggest
supplier of diesel to Europe have tightened already strained
supplies.
    Concern about disruption to Russian diesel exports pushed
average diesel prices at European pumps higher than gasoline in
March for the first time and the gap is expected to widen,
leading to successive price records.
    Diesel’s premium to gasoline will reach around $25 per
barrel (bbl) in the fourth quarter from around $13/bbl in the
second quarter, data compiled from Energy Aspects and Wood
Mackenzie showed.
    "If you're driving a diesel powered vehicle you're probably
going to get hit a little bit harder than if it's gasoline,"
Eugene Lindell, refining and products market analyst at FGE,
said.
    It's a particularly European problem.
    The percentage of passenger cars that use diesel accounts
for more than 40% of the European market, compared to 4.5% in
the United States, according to Rystad Energy data. 

    

    The full impact of the energy market disruption linked to
Russia's invasion, which Moscow terms a "special military
operation" has yet to be felt.
    EU leaders at the end of May agreed to cut 90% of oil
imports from Russia by the end of this year as the bloc seeks to
end its dependence on Russian energy.
    The phased-in sanctions mean all seaborne Russian crude will
be banned from early December and all Russian refined products
two months later.
    Many companies have already stopped buying Russian fuel and
begun seeking alternatives.
    One consequence is that European refineries are likely to be
producing more gasoline compared with diesel.
    European refiners seeking replacements for Russian Urals
have turned to lighter, sweeter crudes, which yield gasoline
rather than heavier diesel.
    As a result, analysts see gasoline prices easing in the
fourth quarter as seasonal demand drops, while diesel is likely
to stay expensive.
    "As European refiners continue to rely on light crude
supplies to maximise diesel production, high gasoline supplies
will likely continue to an extent, keeping global supplies ample
as gasoline-rich crudes especially from West Africa, Caspian and
the United States," energy analytics firm Vortexa said.
    Meanwhile, European diesel imports from Russia have
continued and hit 825,163 barrels per day (bpd) in the 1-19 July
period, the highest since March, Vortexa said. 
    For June, diesel imports from Russia were only 10% below the
2017-2021 average.
        
    
    
    
    
    EUROPE'S DIESEL LOVE AFFAIR IS OVER
    Europe’s diesel dependency follows a policy adopted 25 years
ago by EU countries to incentivise the purchase of diesel cars
with tax breaks in the hope of reducing carbon dioxide
emissions. 
    The shift from gasoline to diesel, which contains more
energy by volume than gasoline, made the European vehicle fleet
more efficient, but as the dieselgate scandal, made public in
2015, underlined diesel emits high levels of nitrogen oxide
emissions and other air pollutants. 
    The rising cost of diesel is likely to exaggerate a shift
away from diesel vehicles, although longer term, Europe is
seeking to stop sales of all new fossil fuel cars from 2035.
    A shift from diesel to gasoline cars has already been
evident for several years, Rimoon Agaiby, head of Germany in the
strategic consulting team at engineering and automotive
consultancy Ricardo, said.
    "Any differential in diesel price over gasoline would only
be expected to support this trend," Agaiby added.
    Data on the used car market suggests more people are trying
to sell diesel vehicles compared with gasoline ones.
    Online used car marketplace Motorway found the sale of
second-hand diesel cars increased by 21% from May to June,
compared to 13% increase in petrol cars. 
    While electric vehicles may eventually provide a solution,
in the near term, the pain for Europe's consumers is likely to
be increased by the wider impact on Europe's commercial fleet,
which for now has no cost-effective substitute for diesel.
    Already in June the cost of food in Europe increased by more
than 11% year-on-year, Eurostat figures show, as diesel was one
of many factors increasing production costs, which ultimately
are passed on to consumers.
    "Agricultural production and food processing is energy
intensive, for instance, crop production relies heavily on fuel
for agricultural machinery… [and] rising transportation cost
affect food prices,” the European Central Bank (ECB) said in a
June report.
     
  

