ANALYSIS-Dollar snapback may jolt post-pandemic recovery

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

A pause in the U.S. dollar's steep downtrend shows signs of morphing into a more robust rebound, posing a threat to post-pandemic economic recovery and investment flows into emerging markets.

    By Saikat Chatterjee
    The dollar had been weakening, falling 4.4% in the final
quarter of 2020, a trend that usually heralds an economic
recovery. But the U.S. currency's rally has extended into a
third month after the Fed's apparent reluctance to push back
against higher Treasury borrowing costs or rate hike
expectations. The dollar's gains total 3% in just the past two
weeks against a basket of currencies <.DXY>.
    Emerging markets will bear the brunt of the dollar strength
as it leads to sizeable outflows from these countries as seen
last year.     
    On Tuesday, the U.S. currency slipped, bringing some relief
to markets. But its rise, as well as this year's 64 basis-point
advance in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, might well accelerate
after passage of the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion
package, should data continue to show a U.S. economy roaring
ahead.
    Goldman Sachs predicts the U.S. economy will expand 7.7%
this year and also expects a rosier outlook for jobs.
    Usually, a healthy U.S. economy benefits the rest of the
world. But the explosive rebound in U.S. growth is allowing the
dollar a "three to six month advantage" over other currencies,
says Aaron Hurd, a portfolio manager who helps manages $145.3
billion in assets at State Street Global Markets.  
    "This is about the differential pace of economic recovery,
and the macro risk sentiment due to the potential for occasional
risk-off moves," Hurd said.     
    So dollar bears may have to run for cover. 
    Positioning data shows hedge funds paring net short-dollar
positions to $29 billion last week. But that is still well above
historical averages of $9 billion and not far from decade-high
levels around $36 billion hit at the end of January.
    
    'PROPER TANTRUM'
    Dollar strength tightens financial conditions globally,
slowing the flow of capital around the world.
    It particularly challenges emerging market countries reliant
on external funding. Analysis last year by the Bank for
International Settlements found that every 1% rise in the dollar
shaved 0.3% from the growth outlook of the emerging market
countries studied. [nL4N2IK2O3]
    "Financial conditions are tightening faster, U.S. rates are
rising faster than elsewhere," said Salman Ahmed, global head of
macro at Fidelity International. 
    "A dollar rally along with yields rising, that will be a
proper tantrum."
    A rising dollar and higher U.S. bond yields pose problems
for countries and companies that have big debts. When the dollar
surged last year, it led to bond outflows from many markets.   
    Now, as currencies such as the Turkish lira and Brazilian
real sell off, investment banks are advising clients to cut
emerging market exposure, noting that earlier resilience to
higher U.S. yields was now cracking.
     
    REAL YIELDS
    The dollar was hammered last year after the Fed cut rates to
zero but higher U.S. bond yields have helped it recoup a third
of those losses. Between mid-February and now, ten-year Treasury
yields have risen 36 basis points, making them attractive to
investors, which also boosts the dollar. 
    Over that period, ten-year German yields rose only 14 basis
points, explaining the dollar's strength versus the euro
<EUR=EBS>. And on an inflation-adjusted basis, U.S. yields rose 
37 bps versus 9 bps in Germany.
    Similarly, real yield differentials between U.S. and
Japanese ten-year bonds have widened by 30 bps since
mid-February, pushing the dollar 4% higher versus the yen.
    BNY Mellon analysts said the dollar's rise had been
"greenlit" by the Fed's refusal to counter the real yields rise.
    "As long as this increase in real yields persists, the
dollar should continue to experience upward pressure. It will
require breakevens moving higher to put the brakes on the
dollar's rise," BNY said.
    Breakevens refer to market-implied inflation expectations; a
rise in those can be viewed as currency-negative.
    
    NOWHERE TO HIDE
    The dollar moves may not last. The U.S. currency does not
have its previous interest rate advantage over rivals, the Fed
may eventually move against rising yields, while economies
elsewhere will catch up as lockdowns end.
    But in the meantime market volatility stemming from
uncertainty over Fed policy will be dollar positive. Philippe
Jauer, global head of FX at asset manager Amundi, notes a
profound market shift; last year showed that the dollar is
really the only currency offering shelter from turmoil.
    "There is no place to hide for investors in currency markets
as either you are buying dollars or selling dollars depending on
your view on risk," said Jauer, who started the year bullish on
yen but has since reduced that position.
   
($1 = 0.8427 euros)

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
US real yields and the dollar    https://tmsnrt.rs/3sUOJCQ
US dollar and CFTC positions    https://tmsnrt.rs/3l05Ikv
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe; Editing by Sujata Rao and Jane Merriman)
Keywords: MARKETS FOREX/DOLLAR YIELDS (ANALYSIS, PIX)

